Suspected drug dealer carrying screwdriver arrested in Halifax town centre
A suspected drug dealer was arrested by police officers in Halifax town centre.
On June 21 officers responded to reports of drug dealing in Halifax Town Centre and located a man matching the description given to them
The suspect was searched and found to be in possession of Class A and Class B drugs as well as a screwdriver and was arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply Class A and Class B as well as possession of an offensive weapon.
Halifax Neighbourhood policing team revealed details of the arrest.
Within the last 31 days there have been 4961 calls for Service in Calderdale resulting in 2048 crimes being recorded including;
922 Assaults
340 Public Order Offences
59 Drug Offences
15 Possession of Weapons
The above have resulted in 816 arrests being made.