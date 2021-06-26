Suspected drug dealer carrying screwdriver arrested in Halifax town centre

On June 21 officers responded to reports of drug dealing in Halifax Town Centre and located a man matching the description given to them

The suspect was searched and found to be in possession of Class A and Class B drugs as well as a screwdriver and was arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply Class A and Class B as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

Halifax Neighbourhood policing team revealed details of the arrest.

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Halifax town centre

Within the last 31 days there have been 4961 calls for Service in Calderdale resulting in 2048 crimes being recorded including;

922 Assaults

340 Public Order Offences

59 Drug Offences

15 Possession of Weapons