Suspected drug dealers arrested as part of Calderdale police operation

Arrests have been made in Calderdale in connection with suspected drug dealing.

By Ian Hirst
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:28 pm

Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a proactive road safety patrol on January 18.

More than 200 cars were checked to ensure drivers were complying with road safety legislations and had all the required documents.

During the patrol one of the vehicles that were stopped saw two arrests made for drink driving and for possession with intent to supply drugs.

The car stopped by police in Calderdale

