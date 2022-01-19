Suspected drug dealers arrested as part of Calderdale police operation

Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a proactive road safety patrol on January 18.

More than 200 cars were checked to ensure drivers were complying with road safety legislations and had all the required documents.

During the patrol one of the vehicles that were stopped saw two arrests made for drink driving and for possession with intent to supply drugs.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car stopped by police in Calderdale