A Halifax man who escaped the country after kidnapping, torturing, and murdering his uncle has today been jailed for life.

Tahir Syed, 42 of St Johns View in Halifax, went on the run after he murdered his uncle Asghar Badshah, who was 39 and a bus driver in Bradford.

Syed was arrested in Turkey in November 2021 and extradited back to the UK in April 2024.

Mr Badshah had been missing for a month when he was found dead at a disused bank on Commercial Street in Batley in December 2019.

During the trial, police said it was shown that Syed believed uncle had stolen money from him.

Syed arranged for a lie detector test and when he found out his uncle had failed the test, he made a plan to kidnap and interrogate him.

Mr Badshah was kidnapped by Syed and four others and taken to a disused vault inside the former bank.

It was there that Mr Badshah suffered a brutal and sustained attack at the hands of his nephew.

A post-mortem examination found he was struck all over his body with a blunt object at least 48 times.

Over the last five-and-a-half years, numerous trials have taken place in relation to this murder and kidnap investigation but, due to reporting restrictions, we can only report on the outcome of this case today.

Tahir Syed was found guilty of the murder on his uncle on Monday. He was also found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of conspiracy to import heroin and two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

He previously admitted conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Today, Syed was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 34 years.

Detective Chief Superintendent Heather Whoriskey, senior investigating officer in the case, said:

“Today’s sentence is the culmination of years of hard work.

“This has been a lengthy and trying ordeal for the family of Asghar Badshah. They have been courageous, patient and brave throughout the whole process.

"Although today’s sentence will never bring him back, I hope it gives his family some comfort and closure knowing that the man responsible for his death has been sentenced for his murder.”