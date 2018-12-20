Teaching iPads stolen from primary school by heartless raiders

Teaching equipment including 20 iPads have been stolen from a primary school by heartless burglars just days before the end of term.

A fire alarm was activated at Foxhill Primary School in Queensbury on Monday night and firefighters responded.

However it became apparent that a burglary had happened and West Yorkshire Police were notified.

A spokesperson :"Police were called to a report of a burglary at a school on Brighouse and Denholme Road on Monday 17 December.

"This is believed to have occurred when suspects forced a rear door at the school between 9pm and 9.40pm, and made off with a number of electrical items.

"Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180631341, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

READ MORE: Moorside Community Primary school pupils and staff left in tears after shocking burglary

Former parent Gary has now set up a crowd funding page to help raise money to replace the items.

On his page he said: "As a community we should not allow our children's education to suffer when they go back in the New Year.... wouldn't it be lovely if as a village if we could all club togethe however small or large your donation so that we can collectively prove to our children that not all is bad in their tiny world and local community.

"I appreciate its a bad time... everyone has their own family to think about but come on lets make sure that our kids return back to school to shiny new iPads in the New Year.

"I'm happy for all moneys raised to be handed over to the headteacher or local councillor to simply purchase the iPads before they go back and provide proof."

To make a donation click here

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.