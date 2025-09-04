Teen arrested after gang of youths with knives reported in Halifax town centre

A teenager has been arrested after reports of a gang of youths with knives in Halifax.

Police were called to Broad Street Plaza in the town centre on Monday afternoon after calls about the group being seen with weapons.

Following a search by officers, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries

Broad Street Plaza.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of young people carrying weapons in Halifax town centre just after 4pm on Monday.

Anyone who can help should contact the Calderdale District Investigation Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13250501616.

Information can also be passed on online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.