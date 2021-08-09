Teen attacked in Halifax

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault on Backhold Lane, near the junction of Backhold Drive, in Siddal.

A 14-year-old boy was attacked by three youths - who police believe are siblings. The two eldest were between 11 and 13, and 16 and 18.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, which happened between 3.20pm and 3.40pm on July 8, or has information that might help with the police's investigation should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting crime number 13210343543.