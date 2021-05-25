Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after Halifax street attack
A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an attack in Halifax.
Calderdale police officers were called to Hermon Avenue off Parkinson Lane at around 6.34pm on Saturday May 22.
Initial reports stated there had been an assault.
Officers attended the scene and found a 16-year-old teenage boy with injuries consistent with an assault.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The teen was taken to hospital for treatment and injuries were serious but not believed to be life threatening.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.”
Anyone with information about the attack are being asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 142 of May 22.
Information can also be passed anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.