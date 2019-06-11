Teenage boy accused of murdering Paige Gibson in Halifax appears at crown court

A teenager has made his first appearance before a crown court judge this morning (Tues) after being charged with the murder of a young mum in Halifax last Friday morning.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, broke down in tears during a 20-minute hearing before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC.

The teenager, who was wearing an Adidas tracksuit, was flanked by two security officers in the dock as the judge and counsel discussed the future progress of the case.

He was charged with murder after 23-year-old Paige Gibson was stabbed during an early morning incident in Cumberland Close, Ovenden.

The police were called to the scene by paramedics, but she later died from her injuries.

The murder charge was not put to the teenager during the hearing, but Judge Durham Hall “pencilled in” a proposed trial date of November 18.

It was indicated that any trial could last about six days.

The teenager was remanded back into youth detention and the judge confirmed that the next plea and trial preparation hearing would take place on July 10.

Judge Durham Hall told the boy’s barrister Jeremy Barton that the next hearing would be “crunch day” to start to determine what the issues were in “this very sad case”.

