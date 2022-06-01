Teenager due to stand trial next month over arson attacks at Mixenden primary school and library

Aaron Foster, 19, was originally charged with arson back in February after a fire caused damage estimated at over £4 million to four classrooms at the Ash Green Community primary school on Clough Lane.

After being remanded in custody for that offence Foster was also charged last month with starting a fire at Mixenden public library on Mixenden Road back in August 2020.

That blaze is said to have caused damage in excess of £180,000.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damage caused to the school in Mixenden

Foster, of Stanningley Drive, Mixenden, pleaded not guilty to the arson charge relating to the school at a previous hearing before Bradford Crown Court.

He had been due to appear again at the crown court today (Wed), but Judge Colin Burn was told that the teenager had refused to leave his cell.

The judge went ahead with the hearing and approved an application by the prosecution for both arson allegations to be dealt with at a joint trial which has been listed to start on July 20.

Judge Burn directed that Foster was now remanded in custody in respect of the library arson as well.