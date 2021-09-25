Teenager repeatedly punched in the face at Halifax bus shelter

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are investigating the attack on a 15-year-old boy, which happened outside the Halifax bank on Commercial Street between 7.40pm and 7.50pm on Saturday, September 18.

They say they are treating the assault as unprovoked and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

A number of people were in the area at the time, officers say, and police are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

They particularly want to speak to a woman said to have commented “I’m glad I’m not a teenager anymore”.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional bail.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact PC 3427 Lawrence at Halifax via 101, quoting crime reference 13210475765, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat