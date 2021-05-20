Teenagers and man charged by police after breaking into cars in Halifax district
Three males have been charged after they were arrested by police officers in Calderdale.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 3:31 pm
In the early hours of the May 13 officers received reports of three males in the Illingworth area attempting to gain access to vehicles.
One report stated they had got into the vehicle before conducting an untidy search.
Officers were deployed to the area and detained three males who were subsequently arrested.
The three males aged 15, 16 and 20 were charged following their interview for theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft and will appear in court next month.