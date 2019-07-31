Teenagers charged with Calderdale robbery following violent crime arrest operation

Three males have been remanded in custody and charged with numerous offences including a robbery in Calderdale.

The charges followed an arrest operation led by West Yorkshire Police’s Protective Services Crime department to target Bradford-based criminals using violence to steal high performance cars in burglaries.

The males aged 15, 17 and 18 ave been remanded in custody after they were charged with multiple offences including burglaries in Leeds, Bradford and Lancashire and a robbery in Calderdale.

They will appear at Bradford Crown COurt next month.

Six other males aged between 17 and 22 who were also charged with offences following the operation are also due to appear in court next month.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.