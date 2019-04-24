Terrified young girls flee from Calderdale park after being approached by man and dog

Police officers are investigating an incident in a Calderdale park after a man with a dog approached two young girls.

Yesterday (April 23) at around 3:15pm two girls aged eight and nine were on the playing fields near to the Recreation Ground, on Stainland Road.

They were approached by a man with a dog.

He spoke to the girls and asked them if they wanted to play a game. The girls were frightened and ran out of the park and went straight home.

The incident was quickly reported to the police.

The suspect was described as a white male, late teens, skinny build with dark brown hair and a stubble beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt and cream chinos.

The dog which was with him was brown and ginger coloured dog with ginger ears and was on a pink lead.

The local neighbourhood team have been carrying out reassurance patrols in the area and are carrying out further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or can provide any additional information is asked to contact 101.

