Future plans for the former Le Metro in Somerset House revealed

The future plans for one of Halifax's most iconic and beautiful buildings have been revealed.

Bar operators Alibi have completed the legalities on Somerset House which paves the way for a new bar and restaurant in one of the town centre's most prominent locations.

Alibi now plan to transform the former Le Metro in Somerset House on Rawson Street into a high-end cocktail bar and eatery.

Co-Director of Alibi, Wayne Heseltine commented, “Halifax will be an excellent location for us to rollout the format we honed in Bradford. The grandeur and opulence of Somerset House struck us the moment we viewed it and we will be showcasing many of the original interior features in the design brief our architects have applied.”

The Alibi brand was first established in Bradford in 2016 where it developed a reputation for quality food and drinks in a stylish environment.

Michelle Dobson of Walker Singleton, the commercial property agents who acted for the landlord said: “Alibi are bringing to Halifax a wealth of knowledge and experience in the leisure industry and chose Somerset House from a range of options, due to the positive approach of the Landlord, Teakwood Investments Ltd.”

“Halifax has a burgeoning dining and drinking sector helped by the draw of The Piece Hall, the successful launch of several independent bars and restaurants and many established traditional pubs in the town.

"Only 12 months ago an article in The Daily Telegraph flagged Halifax as the Shoreditch of the North due to its thriving markets, bars and restaurants – I would argue Shoreditch is actually the Halifax of the South!”