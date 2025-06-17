'The accountant' for £100 million drugs gang jailed along with Calderdale man
Razwan Arif was described as “the money man” for the organised crime group which plotted to supply heroin and cocaine in wholesale volumes across the country.
His sentence follows the jailing of Adnan Shabir, from Brighouse, as part of the same investigation.
Shabir, 32 and formerly of Bridge Road in Brighouse, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison in October for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Arif, 25 and formerly of Lee Road in Ravensthorpe, admitted charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine between February 2021 and December 2023 at Leeds Crown Court in April.
The court heard he played a significant role in the enterprise.
Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, Arif was jailed for nine years and six months.
The investigation was conducted by officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team, which is dedicated to tackling serious organised crime.
Detective Inspector Chris Rukin, the senior investigation officer, said: “It was shown that Arif was controlling the documents on a laptop seized by our officers and this demonstrated he was the man in charge of the finances.
“He was the money man for an illicit enterprise running into several millions of pounds so I’m pleased that the court has seen fit to give him a lengthy sentence that reflects his actions.”
Programme Precision officers are based across West Yorkshire and specialise in targeting those professional criminals that present the greatest threat, risk, and harm to the public.