The criminals locked up in May

The Calderdale murderer, burglars and robber put behind bars in May

Bradford Crown Court saw Calderdale criminals locked up for their offences in the borough and further afield.

From a murderer being jailed for killing a pensioner more than two decades ago to burglars and robbers we look at the criminals who were jailed in May. To read the full reports of all these people jailed visit our crime section here

Horner pleased guilty to burglary and was sentenced to six years imprisonment

1. Paul Horner, 42, of Whinney Hill Park,

876 days imprisonment for residential burglary

2. Craig Dodsworth, 48, Grove Street South

Found guilty of murder and given a mandatory life sentence.

3. Raymond Kay, 70, of Barker Fold

Pleaded guilty to burglary and jailed for 45 months

4. Lee Woodhead, 22, no fixed abode,

