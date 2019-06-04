The Calderdale murderer, burglars and robber put behind bars in May

Bradford Crown Court saw Calderdale criminals locked up for their offences in the borough and further afield.

From a murderer being jailed for killing a pensioner more than two decades ago to burglars and robbers we look at the criminals who were jailed in May.

1. Paul Horner, 42, of Whinney Hill Park, Horner pleased guilty to burglary and was sentenced to six years imprisonment

2. Craig Dodsworth, 48, Grove Street South 876 days imprisonment for residential burglary

3. Raymond Kay, 70, of Barker Fold Found guilty of murder and given a mandatory life sentence.

4. Lee Woodhead, 22, no fixed abode, Pleaded guilty to burglary and jailed for 45 months

