The Lydgate: Raiders smash window to get inside Calderdale village cafe bar
Thieves have broken into a Calderdale village cafe bar.
The culprits smashed the window of The Lydgate, on Wakefield Road in Lightcliffe, in the early hours of Wednesday.
The business has posted that is plans to open as usual tomorrow.
"Thank you for all your messages of concern and well wishes,” it said.
"The Lydgate is now secure again and, after a lot of sweeping and itemising of what's been taken, we're happy to announce we will be open as usual on Friday.”