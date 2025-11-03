Thief attacks Calderdale ambulance while paramedics provide emergency care to child
A thief took equipment and personal belongings from an ambulance parked up in Calderdale while paramedics provided urgent care to a child.
Police say the medical crew were at a residential address when the theft happened.
The stolen items have since been recovered and a 45-year-old man from Sowerby Bridge has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
