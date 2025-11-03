Thief attacks Calderdale ambulance while paramedics provide emergency care to child

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 17:59 GMT
A thief took equipment and personal belongings from an ambulance parked up in Calderdale while paramedics provided urgent care to a child.

Police say the medical crew were at a residential address when the theft happened.

The stolen items have since been recovered and a 45-year-old man from Sowerby Bridge has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

