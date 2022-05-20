West Yorkshire Police were called last night (Thursday) to reports that two school minibuses had been taken from Ferney Lee Road, Todmorden. It was between 6pm and 7pm and the suspects got into the school grounds by cutting through the gates, police say.

The minibuses, which were parked in school grounds, were driven off in the Rochdale and Manchester direction.

Both vehicles are silver, with the school logo on and the registration plates are EA17 ZDX and EJ17 EVH.

West Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of two school minbuses being driven away following a theft at a school in Calderdale last night.

A police spokesperson added that they are following several lines of enquiry and it is believed the theft is linked to a recent series of minibus thefts in Calderdale, where the stolen vehicles were also taken over the border and they are now working with Greater Manchester Police.

Insp Ben Doughty of Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are aware that these further thefts will be unsettling to the community and I want to reassure residents and other minibus owners that we are doing what we can to find those responsible.

“We are working closely with Greater Manchester Police, who are assisting with our enquiries.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have further CCTV or dashcam footage, of the minibuses stolen yesterday in the Todmorden or wider areas to come forward and report it.

