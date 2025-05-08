Thieves try to rip out cash machine
Thieves have tried to rip a cash machine out of a wall at a Calderdale petrol station.
Police were called to the Shell garage on Rochdale Road in Sowerby Bridge at around 1.30am on Thursday, May 8.
The culprits had used a 4X4 to break off the front of the cash point.
Anyone who has information about what happened is being asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101,quoting police log 0089 of May 8.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.