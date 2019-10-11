This is how many vehicles were seized and fines handed out during Calderdale crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Vehicles have been seized and fines handed out as Calderdale Council bids to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the borough.

The Council and its partner organisations stepped up their patrols, checks and enforcement during a dedicated week of action, sending out a clear message that irresponsible behaviour such as fly-tipping, illegal parking, littering and vehicle idling will not be tolerated.

Week of enforcement in Calderdale (Pictures by Calderdale Council)

During the week, crews raised awareness of the Council’s wide range of enforcement work, provided information and advice and took action against anti-social behaviour, above and beyond their day-to-day work, including:

Issuing 10 Fixed Penalty Notices (fines) for littering and for smoking in vehicles with under-18s present.

Issuing 109 Parking Charge Notices (parking tickets).

Removing one abandoned vehicle and identifying a further 30 potential vehicles for seizure.

Towing away a vehicle that had no tax or MOT since 2013, and reporting 31 vehicles with no tax / MOT.

Carrying out 30 spot checks of vehicles carrying waste, to ensure responsible disposal.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Thank you to all the Council and Police teams who were out in force across the borough last week, spreading the important message that everyone is responsible for making Calderdale a great place to be, and that we won’t hesitate to take action against residents and businesses that break rules and the law.

“The enforcement action was highly visible and there was a really positive response from local people. We received good engagement on social media and thanks from residents who have had enough of bad behaviour that puts Calderdale’s safety and beauty at risk.”

Other action during the week included working with the Police to tackle illegal and inconsiderate parking, road safety issues and idling vehicles outside schools; visiting commercial properties to ensure the correct people are registered to pay Business Rates; undertaking food safety inspections; tackling Blue Badge misuse; and inspecting houses in the private rented sector, resulting in a number of notices being issued requiring landlords to make repairs.