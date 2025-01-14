Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a 16-year-old girl in Halifax.

Michael Shaw, 24 and of Bride Street in Todmorden, is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court today charged with the manslaughter of Tilly Wooler.

Tilly died at Calderdale Royal Hospital in July last year.

Shaw has also been charged with two counts of the supply of class A and B drugs.

The charges come after an investigation by Calderdale CID.

Anyone with concerns about crime can call police on 101.