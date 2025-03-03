Todmorden car theft: Police release CCTV images of people they want to identify
Police investigating a car theft in Todmorden have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify and speak to in connection with the incident.
The incident occurred just before 10pm on Sunday, February 23, when two men stole a Nissan Juke that was parked on Knowlwood Road.
It was driven away in the direction of Hollins Road toward Rochdale.
Anybody with information or CCTV footage which might have captured the men is asked to contact Halifax Police via LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250105852.