Todmorden car theft: Police release CCTV images of people they want to identify

Police investigating a car theft in Todmorden have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify and speak to in connection with the incident.

Police investigating a car theft in Todmorden have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify and speak to in connection with the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred just before 10pm on Sunday, February 23, when two men stole a Nissan Juke that was parked on Knowlwood Road.

It was driven away in the direction of Hollins Road toward Rochdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody with information or CCTV footage which might have captured the men is asked to contact Halifax Police via LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250105852.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.