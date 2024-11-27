Todmorden man's tears as he admits manslaughter of family member in Hebden Bridge

A Todmorden man accused of murdering a family member has today pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Kyan McWhir appeared tearful in the dock at Bradford Crown Court this lunchtime as he formally entered his guilty plea to unlawfully killing 52-year-old John McWhir on July 29.

Prosecutor Michael Greenghalgh confirmed that the guilty plea was acceptable and McWhir, 31, will now be sentenced for manslaughter on December 9.

McWhir, of Vernon Place, Todmorden, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge back in August after his relative died in hospital following an incident in Crown Street, Hebden Bridge.

It was reported at the time that the Mr McWhir had suffered serious head injuries in the incident and he died in hospital two days later.

McWhir’s guilty plea means that it can now be reported that back in 2015 he was jailed for six years for causing the death of a newly-married father in a hit-and-run collision in Hebden Bridge.

Retired prison officer Chris Smith, 63, suffered multiple injuries when he was hit by McWhir’s speeding Volkswagen Polo as he tried to cross Albert Street.

Bradford Crown Court heard back in July 2015 that McWhir, who had recently passed his driving test, had bought the VW Polo just weeks before the fatal collision in October 2014.

After hitting Mr Smith McWhir drove on demolishing a street sign before ignoring the shouts from members of the public and running off.

He was later arrested by police and said:”I panicked and ran off. I’m sorry.”

McWhir was jailed after pleading guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Today McWhir’s barrister Michelle Colborne KC said she had a full psychological report from a doctor which would be sufficient to assist in sentencing her client next month.

“It is accepted it’s to be a prison sentence,” she added.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Rose explained that McWhir was being remanded back into custody until his sentencing.

“You’ve pleaded guilty to the offence of manslaughter and the prosecution will accept that plea and you’ll be sentenced for that offence,” the judge told McWhir.

“You know that a custodial sentence is inevitable but it will be up to Judge Gibson to consider the length of that sentence.”