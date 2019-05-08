Tragedy on the M62 after two men die in separate police incidents

Two men have died in separate incidents on the M62 which saw the motorway closed off for the entire morning.

Drivers were urged to avoid the M62 between junctions 22 and 24 in West Yorkshire this morning following two serious incidents on the motorway.

Police were called to a bridge at Scammonden between junctions 22 and 23 at 5am this morning which resulted in a full closure of the motorway east and westbound.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The M62 has now reopened after a serious incident at the Scammonden Bridge area this morning.

"Officers were called to the area at 5am this morning after reports of a man being sighted on the bridge.

"The man fell from the bridge at around 6am. He died as result of his injuries.

"West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the incident followed police contact."

In an unrelated incident, emergency services were alsso called to the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24 at just after 1am this morning following a serious collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

The 50-year-old motorcyclist from outside of West Yorkshire died as a result of the collision.

The M62 was closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 24 as a result of this collision and a separate incident in the Scammonden Bridge area of the motorway.

Both carriageways of the motorway were closed to allow the emergency services to go about their work, causing significant traffic disruption both on the M62 and surrounding road network.

Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths of the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET), said: “The two incidents meant there was a significant impact on the road network – especially for motorists looking to get to work in and around ‘rush hour’.

“I appreciate that the closures caused significant disruption but they were necessary to allow the emergency services to go about their work. Any decision to close the motorway is not taken lightly and the road has now reopened.

“I would like to thank motorists who were caught up in the traffic for their patience and understanding as we worked to investigate what had happened and to get the road reopened.”

