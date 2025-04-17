Tributes paid to Halifax mum-of-five who died in collision in Wheatley
Sue Davies, who was 50 and from Halifax, died after she was in collision with a burgundy Mazda 5 TS2 car, which was travelling along Crag Lane, Wheatley towards the centre of Halifax at just after 1am on Tuesday (15 April).
The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision, which occurred close to The Flying Pig pub.
Two males aged 15 and 18 were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Both have now been bailed pending further enquiries.
Paying tribute to Sue, her family said: “Sue was a great, vibrant character. There was never a dull moment with her.
“She was a mother of five and was well known within her community. She will be sadly missed.”
The collision is being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team.
Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward, or anyone who saw the movements of the vehicle immediately prior to it.
Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to make contact with the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13250210623.