Tributes paid to Halifax stabbing victim after teen is arrested on suspicion of murder

Tributes have been paid to a woman who has been stabbed to death in Halifax.

A murder investigation has been launched in Halifax this morning after a 23-year-old woman was stabbed and died from her injuries.

Bank Edge Road in Ovenden was closed off by police officers this morning after the incident took place on Cumberland Close.

Residents have been paying tribute to the woman.

One man who lives nearby said: "It's sad considering I was only speaking to her yesterday.

"She was lovely, really bubbly. Really down-to-earth. It's just so sad."

Surjid Aujla, who owns the nearby S and J Mini Market and has worked in the area for 30 years, said: "The girl used to come in the shop and as far as I knew she was a nice, kind person.

"When I served her there was never any problems at all.

"When I saw the police tape I said to my missus 'it must be serious'.

"It's shocking news."

The incident happened at around 5.30am on Cumberland Close in Ovenden.

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police, Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar is investigating the incident and has reassured residents that everything is being done.

What you have been saying on Facebook

Many of you have offered your condolences and spoke about the shocking incident. Here is what you have said.

David Carrot: "What a waste of a life why just why. RIP young lady."

Chantell Jersey Hainsworth: "Horrific thoughts to the family."

Elizabeth Mitchell: "Very sad R.I.P to the young woman who has lost her life."

Rita Ewens: "Omg how sad it's just awful."

