Tributes to 'amazing' dad-of-three who died in crash in Rishworth

Michael Holtom, 36, was riding a motorbike which was involved in a crash with a white Mercedes Sprinter Van on Saturday morning.

He suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

His family have paid tribute to their "beloved Mikey".

Michael Holtom

“No words can express the heartache we as a family are going through," they said.

“He was a wonderful, amazing, loving husband and father to three beautiful children.

"Mikey was a loveable, fun, caring man and lived life to the fullest. He would do anything for anybody.

“We will all miss your cheeky smile and big warm hugs.

“Life will never be the same without you. You're always in our hearts and minds and we love you forever and ever."

Police were called to the accident at the junction of the A672 and the entry slip road for Junction 22 of the M62 at around 7.30am on Saturday.

It involved a black Royal Enfield Himalayan motorbike and a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The driver of the van - a 31-year-old man - was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crash. He has since been released under investigation.

Detectives from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.