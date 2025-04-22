Two arrested in Halifax town centre as police probe 'cuckooing' concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating cuckooing concerns have arrested two men in Halifax town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuckooing sees offenders taking over a vulnerable person’s home and using it for crime.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.

Police posted on Sunday that the arrests were made by officers as part of Operation Orion, which was launched last year to hunt down those who cause the most harm to people in Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police made the arrests in Halifax town centre

Police posted: “Following community intelligence in relation to drug supply and cuckooing Operation Orion officers attended an address in Halifax town centre.

“We would like to support anyone that is a victim of cuckooing by working with partners to safeguard victims and identify the criminals.

"It is extremely important that you keep us informed of any exploitation or criminality so that we can begin a multi-agency approach in tackling the issue.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime can call police on 101.