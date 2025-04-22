Two arrested in Halifax town centre as police probe 'cuckooing' concerns
Cuckooing sees offenders taking over a vulnerable person’s home and using it for crime.
The two men were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.
Police posted on Sunday that the arrests were made by officers as part of Operation Orion, which was launched last year to hunt down those who cause the most harm to people in Calderdale.
Police posted: “Following community intelligence in relation to drug supply and cuckooing Operation Orion officers attended an address in Halifax town centre.
“We would like to support anyone that is a victim of cuckooing by working with partners to safeguard victims and identify the criminals.
"It is extremely important that you keep us informed of any exploitation or criminality so that we can begin a multi-agency approach in tackling the issue.”
Anyone with information or concerns about crime can call police on 101.