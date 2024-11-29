Two arrested over child sex abuse in Calderdale town
The men – aged between 60 and 75 – were arrested in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, and Hyde in Greater Manchester yesterday on Wednesday.
Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The investigation follows a man’s report of sexual abuse committed against him as a child in Todmorden between 1987 and 1988.
As a result of searches carried out as part of the investigation, a third man – aged 65 – was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children. He remains under investigation.
Detective Inspector Emma Dillon, of Calderdale Safeguarding Unit, said: “Safeguarding and protecting children is a top priority for the force and this operation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing commitment to investigating both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.
“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter when it took place, to report it to the police."