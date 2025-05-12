Two cars torched in suspected Halifax arson attack

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th May 2025, 15:08 BST
Firefighters and police were called to a suspected arson attack in Halifax.

Two cars were reported on fire on Ashville Street in Lee Mount at 1.33am yesterday.

Firefighters said they managed to stop the flames spreading to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is being treated as “suspected deliberate ignition”.

The fire in Lee Mount, Halifax

One crew from Illingworth Fire Station put out the flames.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

