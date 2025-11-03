Two Halifax drug farms raided by police

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 17:46 GMT
Police have uncovered hundreds of cannabis plants after raids at two addresses in Halifax.

One of the searches happened on Clough Lane in Mixenden, where officers discovered 390 plants and a property which had been “fully converted for cannabis cultivation”.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug-related offences.

The raid, on October 29, followed information from the community.

A man was arrestedplaceholder image
Also in October, police raided a property on Gibbet Street in Halifax and found what they described as a “cannabis farm”.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team says over the past three months, more than £1m worth of cannabis has been seized in the HX1 area.

Signs of drugs farms to look out for include a strong smell of cannabis, frequent visitors to an address, excessive cables or wiring, bright lights on day and night, and constant buzzing sounds.

Anyone who suspects a cannabis farm near them can report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or call police on 101.

