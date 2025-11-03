Two Halifax drug farms raided by police
One of the searches happened on Clough Lane in Mixenden, where officers discovered 390 plants and a property which had been “fully converted for cannabis cultivation”.
A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug-related offences.
The raid, on October 29, followed information from the community.
Also in October, police raided a property on Gibbet Street in Halifax and found what they described as a “cannabis farm”.
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team says over the past three months, more than £1m worth of cannabis has been seized in the HX1 area.
Signs of drugs farms to look out for include a strong smell of cannabis, frequent visitors to an address, excessive cables or wiring, bright lights on day and night, and constant buzzing sounds.
Anyone who suspects a cannabis farm near them can report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or call police on 101.