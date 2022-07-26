Two hurt in hit-and-run in Halifax

The male and female pedestrians were hit by a car on Stanley Road, in King Cross.

They were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The vehicle, which failed to stop, is believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf with a ‘10’ number plate.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses

Anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened at about 10.45am on Saturday (July 23) is being asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.