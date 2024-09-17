Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a serious road traffic collision near a Calderdale village yesterday have arrested two people.

Two 33 year old men have been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened near the Tesco superstore on Halifax Road in Buttershaw, next to the village of Shelf.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision and the other man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in police custody at the time.

Police tape

Enquiries remain ongoing into the collision this afternoon.

The 17 year old male victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The road has since reopened.