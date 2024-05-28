Two men arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving after 15-year-old hit by vehicle in Illingworth
Two men have been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving in Halifax.
A 15-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Keighley Road in Illingworth on Saturday, causing serious but not life threatening injuries.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving but both have been released under investigation and West Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing.