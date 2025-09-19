Two men from Halifax charged after organised vehicle crime probe

Two men from Halifax are among 14 people due in court today after a police investigation into organised vehicle crime.

The men – aged 28 and 43 – are set to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court today along with the 12 others.

The investigation has led to 84 charges in total relating to drugs, stolen goods, fraud and possession of criminal property.

Anyone with information or concerns in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.