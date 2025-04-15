Two teenagers arrested after woman dies following collision in Halifax

Police tape

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Halifax.

It occurred at just after 1am today (Tuesday) in Crag Lane in Wheatley, when a burgundy Mazda 5 TS2 travelling towards Halifax was in collision with a woman, close to the Flying Pig pub.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to confirm her identity.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision but was later located.

Two males aged 15 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Road closures remain in the immediate area today as further investigations are carried out and motorists are advised to find an alternative route at this time.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13250210623.

Anyone with footage or information which may assist this investigation is also asked to contact the team.