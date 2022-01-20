Undercover police officers target pick pockets in Halifax town centre
A police operation targeting pick pockets and thefts from shops was carried out in Halifax town centre
Police Sergeant Josh Allgood and his neighbourhood policing team were out in the town centre with a combination of uniformed and plain clothes officers and PCSOs targeted purse-dipping, theft from shops and individuals causing mischief.
The operation resulted in two arrests for begging and drug possession and several stop-searches.
Officers also gave crime prevention advice to members of the public around how to keep their possessions safe.
A spokesperson for the Halifax NPT said: "We really value the information which is given to us about criminal activity or issues of concern within the community.
"The information you provide helps us to make the communities we serve safe, so please keep sending it in."
