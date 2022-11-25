Officers were called to Albion Street at around 9.30am this morning (Friday).

A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been discharged.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody this afternoon.

Police tape on Clare Road in Halifax town centre today

Police tape has been up around Albion Street and Clare Road since this morning near The Royal Oak.

The pub is open as usual.

Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 362 of November 25.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

