UPDATED: Police cordon off Halifax street after woman taken to hospital with head injuries

Police at Prescott Street in Halifax this morning

Prescott Street was shut by officers between Coleridge Street and Clare Road, near the now-shut Halifax Swimming Pool.

Police said they were called to Prescott Street at 12.32am today to a report of an assault.

As spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "It was reported that a woman had been assaulted by a male and suffered head injuries.

"The woman was taken to hospital and her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

"Enquiries remain ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101, quoting log 32 of January 17."

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.