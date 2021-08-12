UPDATED: Police tape off two areas in Halifax town centre
Police taped off two areas in Halifax town centre this afternoon after a report that a man had been assaulted.
It has now been established that he was hurt in a fall.
Officers were guarding an area off Horton Street, near Galactic Golf and had taped off one end of nearby New Road.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The scenes were in relation to a report of an assault after a man was found injured.
