Van driver arrested in Sowerby Bridge after being three times over the drink limit

A van driver who has found to be disqualified was also caught being three times over the drink drive limit.

Police officers from the Calder Valley Neighbourhoods Policing team noticed a white Ford Transit driving along Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge on Tuesday.

The driver turned out to be a disqualified from driving and as such was also not insured to drive the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was breathalysed at the roadside.

He provided a roadside breath sample of 90mg in 100ml of breath - nearly three times the legal limit of 35mg. The driver was arrested and charged for all the offences is set to appear in court.

On the same day Calderdale Valley NPT team 1, located a scooter in the Rastrick area hidden away behind a business premise.

The scooter was checked on the Police National Computer and it was shown as stolen.

The scooter was recovered and the owner has now had the scooter returned.

