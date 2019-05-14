Van passenger dies in M62 crash with lorry as police appeal for witnesses

A man has died in crash involving a lorry and a van on the M62 yesterday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident which happened at around 7.40am (Monday May 13) on the west bound carriageway between junctions 23 and 22.

It involved a lorry and a VW transporter van.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a full closure motorway closure was put in place as the air ambulance was called.

As a result of the incident a passenger in the van died.

The man, in his 30s, from outside of West Yorkshire died in hospital.

Any witnesses to the collision to who saw debris in the carriageway before the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 282 of May 13..

