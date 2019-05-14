Motorcyclist who died in M62 Ainley Top crash officially named by police

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the M62 motorway has been officially named by police.

Officers were called to the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24 at 1am on May 8 following a collision involving a motorcyclist and a stationary vehicle.

The 50-year-old motorcyclist named officially as Shay O'Connell who was from the the Bourne area in Lincolnshire died as a result of the crash.

The M62 was closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 24 as a result of this collision and a separate incident in the Scammonden Bridge area of the motorway.

Both carriageways of the motorway were closed to allow the emergency services to go about their work, causing significant traffic disruption both on the M62 and surrounding road network.

In a separate incident on the same morning a man died after falling from a bridge above the M62

Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths of the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET), said: “The two incidents meant there was a significant impact on the road network – especially for motorists looking to get to work in and around ‘rush hour’.

“I appreciate that the closures caused significant disruption but they were necessary to allow the emergency services to go about their work. Any decision to close the motorway is not taken lightly and the road has now reopened.

“I would like to thank motorists who were caught up in the traffic for their patience and understanding as we worked to investigate what had happened and to get the road reopened.”

