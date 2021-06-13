Vandals set fire to play equipment in Halifax school playground

The school is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Siddal Primary School, on Backhold Lane, says it will have to pay replace the tarmac damaged by the blaze which was created by the vandals sometime during the half-term break.

In a newsletter, published on the school's website, Trust Senior Leader at the school Lucy Aaron warned the repairs will have to be funded by cash which "should have been spent on your children".

She also said play equipment will now be kept in school.

"Unfortunately we came back to school on Monday to find that the school grounds had been broken into and once again, the children’s play equipment had been vandalised," she wrote.

"More disturbing was that the intruders had used the play equipment to build a fire in the playground which has caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to the tarmac which we now

have to replace.

"We have CCTV images of the youths involved and this has now been passed onto the police."

"If you know anything about this incident, please can you let either myself or Mrs Denham know as the money we are using to pay for this damage should have been spent on your

children.

"We will of course, now be keeping all play equipment in school to avoid this happening again."