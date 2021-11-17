Vandals smash Halifax charity's windows

The smashed windows at St Augustine's Centre in Halifax

St Augustine's Centre, on Hanson Lane, has had two windows smashed overnight.

The charity offers support to many vulnerable people, specialising in help for asylum seekers and refugees.

A spokesperson for St Augustine's Centre said: "We are deeply discouraged by the recent vandalism of our windows.

The smashed windows at St Augustine's Centre in Halifax

"This building is the heart of our work, providing warmth and support for so many people from our local community.

"Now we will all be left in the cold.

"We hope that those responsible are found and brought to justice."

Halifax's MP Holly Lynch posted on social media: "This is a disgraceful act.

"The amazing team at St Augustine’s deserve so much better than this.

I know the police will be working hard to bring whoever is responsible to justice."