Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team joined West Yorkshire Trading Standards officers visiting five shops making checks on their alcohol and tobacco sales.

Police said they had received intelligence about illicit tobacco products being sold and vapes being sold to children.

"Approximately 2,000 illicit vapes and the same amount of cigarettes were seized by Trading Standards,” said the team.

Police seized the illegal vapes after visits to shops in and around Halifax today