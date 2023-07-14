News you can trust since 1853
Vapes: Police seize 2,000 illegal vapes and cigarettes from Halifax shops today

Thousands of illegal vapes and cigarettes have ben seized from shops by police in Halifax today (Friday).
Published 14th Jul 2023
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team joined West Yorkshire Trading Standards officers visiting five shops making checks on their alcohol and tobacco sales.

Police said they had received intelligence about illicit tobacco products being sold and vapes being sold to children.

"Approximately 2,000 illicit vapes and the same amount of cigarettes were seized by Trading Standards,” said the team.

Police seized the illegal vapes after visits to shops in and around Halifax todayPolice seized the illegal vapes after visits to shops in and around Halifax today
Anyone with information or concerns about crime can call police on 101.