Vapes: Police seize 2,000 illegal vapes and cigarettes from Halifax shops today
Thousands of illegal vapes and cigarettes have ben seized from shops by police in Halifax today (Friday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:18 BST
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team joined West Yorkshire Trading Standards officers visiting five shops making checks on their alcohol and tobacco sales.
Police said they had received intelligence about illicit tobacco products being sold and vapes being sold to children.
"Approximately 2,000 illicit vapes and the same amount of cigarettes were seized by Trading Standards,” said the team.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime can call police on 101.