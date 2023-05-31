Vehicle seized and several offences reported by police during crackdown on dangerous driving in Brighouse

Officers were making use of the police bike and mobile foot patrol to target offenders, as it is sometimes difficult to catch offences in a marked vehicle.

In total, one vehicle was seized, eight drivers were reported for using mobile phones on a road whilst driving, six were reported for not wearing seatbelts, four were reported for driving without due care, one was reported for having no MOT, one was reported for having no insurance, one was reported for driving not in accordance with a driving licence and seven motorists were given words of advice for seatbelts.