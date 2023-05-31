News you can trust since 1853
Vehicle seized and several offences reported by police during crackdown on dangerous driving in Brighouse

One vehicle was seized and several motorists were reported as part of a police operation to cut down on dangerous driving.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st May 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read

Police officers conducted a traffic operation in Brighouse today (Wednesday) focused around the fatal four offences of mobile phones, seatbelts, drink/drugs and speeding.

Officers were making use of the police bike and mobile foot patrol to target offenders, as it is sometimes difficult to catch offences in a marked vehicle.

In total, one vehicle was seized, eight drivers were reported for using mobile phones on a road whilst driving, six were reported for not wearing seatbelts, four were reported for driving without due care, one was reported for having no MOT, one was reported for having no insurance, one was reported for driving not in accordance with a driving licence and seven motorists were given words of advice for seatbelts.

Police tapePolice tape
