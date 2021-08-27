Victim in hospital with serious head injuries after Halifax town centre street attack

The incident occurred at approximately 3.30am this morning (Friday 27 August) close to Bar Rouge on Silver Street, Halifax.

The victim, a 31-year-old male suffered serious head injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Calderdale CID said: “We are continuing with our initial enquiries into the assault and we ask that any witnesses come forward with information to assist with enquiries.

Police cordon in Silver Street, Halifax

“We are aware there were several vehicles, including taxis that were present in the area at the time which may also have dash cam footage that may assist.

“A scene remains in place on Silver Street at this time for examination.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or via the website quoting crime reference 13210434216.