Victim praised as 'dangerous predatory man' jailed for string of child sex offences across Calderdale and Leeds

Halifax detectives have helped bring a man who committed a series of child sex offences across Calderdale and Leeds to justice.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Pinchin, 30 and formerly of Sissons Grove in Middleton, was sentenced to 12 years yesterday at Leeds Crown Court following a joint investigation into child sexual offences.

The Halifax Online Child Abuse Investigation Team and officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Team came together and charged Pinchin with over 30 offences, including sexual assault of a child, possession of indecent images of children, making indecent images of children, and multiple counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinchin pleaded guilty to all the offences – which included sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and engaging in online sexual activity with a 12-year-old child decoy - at Leeds Crown Court in June.

Benjamin Pinchin

In addition to the custodial sentence, Pinchin has also been ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

Detective Constable Denis Parke, from the Halifax Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Pinchin is clearly a dangerous predatory man who poses a significant risk to young children and we are pleased that Pinchin will now face a custodial sentence for his actions.

“The making, possession and distribution of indecent images is degenerate and those who engage in this or in sexual communications with children online should expect to be prosecuted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Claire Salkeld, of the Leeds District Safeguarding Team, added: “I want to thank the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward and report the dreadful ordeal she suffered.

"We know the significant impact such offending has on victims and their families.

“Reporting Pinchin’s offending has resulted in him being put behind bars and has put a stop to his abhorrent acts.

“If you or someone you know has been a victim of child sexual offences, please be encouraged, you will be listened to, supported and it will be dealt with sensitively by specialist safeguarding officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.